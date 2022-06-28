San Antonio man, 19, plotted to shoot Amazon workplace, inspired by Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was arrested for plotting a mass shooting at an Amazon facility, inspired by the Uvalde school shooter.
KSAT-TV reports 19-year-old Rodolfo Aceves worked as a subcontractor at the Amazon Delivery Station near Brooks City Base.
Police were called to the workplace Monday when an employee stated Aceves made disturbing remarks Friday.
Those remarks were an apparent plan to conduct a mass shooting.
Aceves reportedly told the colleague that it would be a good idea to pull a fire alarm to get people outside to commit a mass shooting, then stating that he would be the one doing the shooting.
The coworker told police Aceves considered the Uvalde school shooter “an idol”. The television station reported the suspect also told the colleague he knows what school “to go to and shoot up” when he learned where his coworker’s kids attended school.
Aceves’ father told KSAT that his son had mental illness in the past. The suspect also told the coworker in the past that he owns a handgun and recently purchased a rifle.
Aceves was arrested Monday afternoon on a charge of terroristic threatening.