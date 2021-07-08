San Antonio man accused of defrauding government healthcare programs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio physician’s assistant is accused of defrauding government healthcare programs in order to receive kickbacks.
Christopher Felix Montoya is the owner of TPC Family Care and Medical Clinics in San Antonio and Laredo. Officials say he admitted to performing nasal swabs on clients and sending them to a particular laboratory for testing in order to receive kickbacks from September 2018 to June 2019.
In this case, he pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and to pay and receive health care kickbacks.
The Chief Operating Officer for Montoya’s business, Nancy Almaguer, is charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and to pay and receive health care kickbacks and three counts of soliciting and receiving illegal health care kickbacks in the same case.
In a separate case, the courts say that Montoya pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to receive health care kickbacks when he received kickbacks for writing prescriptions for a medication with high TRICARE reimbursements for five months in 2015. Officials say he billed TRICARE for more than $1.8 million and received almost $800,000 in reimbursements.
Montoya faces up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced at a hearing on August 23.