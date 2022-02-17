San Antonio man jailed after sexual messages to teen discovered

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is accused of sending sexual messages to a teenager over social media.
According to the Express-News, 48-year-old Michael Glenn Phillips is charged with felony online solicitation of a minor after sexual messages, including requests for nude photos, with a 16-year-old girl were discovered.
Phillips was reportedly a member of a bowling league with the victim’s family and communicated with the teen on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media apps.
Court documents show the messages were discovered by the victim’s mother and date back to at least January.
Several of the messages reportedly revealed that Phillips was paranoid that people suspected their inappropriate relationship and said he was losing friends over the situation.
“I’m waiting for something bad to happen. I brought it on myself, but it’s still no fun,” the Express-News reported one message said.
Phillips is currently in the Bexar County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
