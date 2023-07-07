San Antonio man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl is arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 62-year-old San Antonio man is behind bars on charges he sexually assaulted a 10 year old girl.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says they took Felix Marfil into custody Thursday.

During a Thursday press conference, Salazar said the assault took place back in April when the victim was visiting Marfil’s home and had gone upstairs to retrieve a toy. The victim says Marfil’s wife interrupted the assault when she called for the girl to come back downstairs.

Marfil’s wife had no idea an assault had taken place until the victim told her about it. The wife then contacted the Sheriff’s office to report what had happened.

Salazar says during the investigation, they found text messages Marfil sent to the victim’s mother that seemed to admit and apologize for the assault.

According to the Sheriff, they believe Marfil works in healthcare and may have had access to patients going into surgery, and that he may have been involved in similar activities with children decades ago.

Methodist Hospital, where Marfil had been employed, released the following statement Thursday evening:

“We are deeply disheartened by this tragic news and are assisting the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department with their investigation of this individual, who has been suspended effective immediately. We do not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes the wellbeing of our patients or the greater community and fully support law enforcement in this matter. On behalf of our 13,500 employees who have devoted their lives to our sacred mission of serving humanity to honor God, we extend our sincerest sympathies to the victim and their family.”

At this point, the April assault is the only one that has been reported but Sheriff Salazar says Marfil may have had contact with other victims. He asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 210-635-6000.