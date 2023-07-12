San Antonio man arrested after his 2-year-old son found running along a busy East Side street

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is facing a state felony charge after his toddler was found running along a street on the city’s East Side.

KSAT-12 reports that it all started July 2, when witnesses called to report a 2-year-old running up and down Paula Drive. The boy was by himself and not wearing any shoes or a shirt.

Police say they child told them his father dropped him off then left.

Officers enlisted the help of Child Protective Services to track down the boy’s father, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Martin.

He reportedly told police on the phone that he had left the boy with a friend, but he couldn’t provide any details about where the friend lived or even a name.

Martin hung up on the officers and a warrant was issued for his arrest, but police could not locate him until Tuesday.

Martin has been charged with endangering or abandoning a child. He’s facing up to 2 years in jail.