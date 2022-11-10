San Antonio man arrested, charged with sexually abusing two girls under the age of 12

Screenshot from Bexar County Sheriff video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 38 year old man who admitted to sexually abusing two young girls for years is behind bars.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says Deputies arrested James Reid after executing a warrant Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation began after one of the victims, who is under the age of 12 years old, told a relative that Reid, a friend of the family, had been abusing her for nearly three years.

The girl told her parents Reid had also given her gifts and wrote a letter to her.

Investigators secures a warrant and Reid was brought to the Bexar County Jail Tuesday.

It was during questioning that Reid admitted that he had no only abused the victim who reported him but another girl who is under 5 years old.

Sheriff Salazar says the families of both children knew and trusted Reid who is facing one charge of continuous sexual abuse along with a charge of super aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Both charges are first degree felonies with bond set at $90,000 for each.

The sheriff is asking families of other possible victims to call 210-335-6070.