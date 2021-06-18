      Weather Alert

San Antonio man arrested for engaging in sexual activity with underage girl

Don Morgan
Jun 18, 2021 @ 5:20am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 53 year old San Antonio man is in jail for engaging in sexual activity with a 14 year old girl.

The Kerrville Police Department says Eric Gaulke was sending text messages, mostly of a sexual nature to the child.

When family members discovered the messages on the girl’s phone, they contacted police.

Investigators soon learned that Gaulke had traveled to Kerrville to have sex with the child.

Several warrants for his arrest were issued and Bexar County Deputies brought him in on Wednesday.

He’s being held at the Bexar County Jail on six counts of sexual assault of a child. Each count carries a bond of 175 thousand dollars.

