San Antonio man arrested for gun offenses near vice president’s official residence: Police

ABC News
Mar 17, 2021 @ 4:16pm
BlakeDavidTaylor/iStock

(WASHINGTON)  — A man was arrested Wednesday for gun and ammunition offenses near the official vice president’s residence on the grounds of the Naval Observatory in Washington, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 31-year-old Paul Murray, of San Antonio, Texas, was detained by Secret Service and arrested. A rifle and ammunition were recovered in his vehicle, police said.

Vice President Kamala Harris is not living at the residence while it’s undergoing renovations. She is residing at Blair House.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

