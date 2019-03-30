San Antonio man arrested for role in 2018 Converse shooting

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Converse police have located and arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting last year.

Converse police say their officers arrested 20-year-old Jaton Bahlow Friday afternoon.

Police say Bahlow was one of the people involved in shooting two people in the 9800 block of Twin Saddles on September 21, 2018. The two victims were treated at SAMMC.

Police say this shooting was in retaliation to something that happened in San Antonio where Bahlow had been a victim.

Bahlow was arrested at an apartment complex in San Antonio and was found with a gun. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Converse police say they are still investigating.