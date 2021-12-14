      Weather Alert

San Antonio man arrested for sending explicit messages to undercover cop posing as 16 year old girl

Don Morgan
Dec 14, 2021 @ 9:50am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 51 year old man is behind bars after sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover cop posing as an underage girl.

San Antonio Police say Theodore Guisar contacted the officer through MocoSpace, which is a social media website.

The conversations reportedly began back in June and continued until last week.  Some text messages include discussions of meeting up for a sexual encounter.

Investigators were able to track Guisar to his home continued monitoring him until a warrant was issued December 10.

Officers arrested him Monday.

Guisar has been charged with online solicitation of a minor with the intent of sexual conduct. Bond has been set at $40,000.

 

