San Antonio man arrested for stabbing family dog

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who stabbed a dog with a box cutter back in April has been arrested.

Animal Care Services says John Schaffer threatened to kill the family dog during an April 27 disturbance at a home on Coopwood Avenue.

He then stabbed the American Staffordshire Terrier, named Zander. The dog was brought to a veterinary clinic with a stab wound to his neck. Zander survived the stabbing and has since been adopted into a “forever home”.

San Antonio Police say Schaffer was taken into custody Thursday on a felony charge of Animal Cruelty-Torture. He’s facing 10 years in jail and a fine of $10,000.