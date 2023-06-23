KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio man arrested for stabbing family dog

By Don Morgan
June 23, 2023 5:36AM CDT
Share
San Antonio man arrested for stabbing family dog
Photo: Animal Care Services

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who stabbed a dog with a box cutter back in April has been arrested.

Animal Care Services says John Schaffer threatened to kill the family dog during an April 27 disturbance at a home on Coopwood Avenue.

He then stabbed the American Staffordshire Terrier, named Zander. The dog was brought to a veterinary clinic with a stab wound to his neck. Zander survived the stabbing and has since been adopted into a “forever home”.

San Antonio Police say Schaffer was taken into custody Thursday on a felony charge of Animal Cruelty-Torture. He’s facing 10 years in jail and a fine of $10,000.

Photo: Animal Care Services
More about:
Crime
dog stabbed
John Schaffer
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service: Heat Advisory continues through Friday
2

Man shot dead at West Side house party identified
3

Man arrested after police chase, drug bust on Northeast Side
4

Schertz Police release identity of body found on IH-35 access road
5

Identity of construction worker killed in workplace accident on San Antonio's West Side released by Bexar County Medical Examiner