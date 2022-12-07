San Antonio man arrested on five counts of possession of child pornography

Photo: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bond has been set at a half million dollars for a San Antonio man who has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

37 year old Jonathan Ryan Nichols was arrested Tuesday.

He’s charged with uploading several images of child pornography to his Google account.

The investigation into his activities began when someone reported him to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tipline.

Nicholas was determined to be the user of the account where investigators found graphic images of children being abused.

He’s charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.