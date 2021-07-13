San Antonio man arrested on murder warrant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old known gang member on an arrest warrant early Tuesday morning.
Kevin Lee Perez was arrested in December 2020 after officials said Perez randomly shot his gun at a vehicle that was driving by. Police said the driver was shot, crashed his car and died.
A warrant for Perez’s arrest was issued after he was indicted for the murder in June 2021.
The BCSO Texas Anti-Gang Unit received a tip on Perez’s location and he was arrested in the northern part of the county without incident.
He is charged with murder, a first degree felony punishable by up to life in prison and a fine up to $10,000.