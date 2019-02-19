San Antonio man blamed for 5 slayings since 2012 gets life in prison
By Associated Press
|
Feb 19, 2019 @ 4:27 PM
Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Prosecutors say a San Antonio man blamed for attacks since 2012 that left four women and one girl dead has been sentenced to life in prison without chance for parole.
Johnny Joe Avalos was sentenced Tuesday in San Antonio. Court records show Avalos pleaded guilty to two indictments of capital murder of multiple persons.
Avalos acknowledged killing Vanessa Lopez in 2012, 15-year-old Natalie Chavez in 2014, plus Rosemary Perez and Celia Ann Lopez in 2015. Genevieve Ramirez was attacked in March 2015 and died the following month.
Prosecutor David Lunan described Avalos as “intellectually disabled” and thus not eligible for execution. Lunan says Avalos washed dishes at a restaurant, got off late and sought females to strangle and rape.
A defense attorney says Avalos has the mental capacity of a juvenile.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Former Bexar jail guard caught smuggling meth gets 3 years in prison AAF missed payroll, receives $250 mil investment from NHL team owner Ozzy Osbourne pees his way into Texas history on this day in 1982 17 year old killed in southside shooting Woman wanted in connection to Redland Road murder Police: Man witnesses say killed ex-girlfriend kills self
Comments