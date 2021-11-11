San Antonio man burned in kitchen explosion

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio firefighters were called to a Southwest side apartment building Wednesday night where a man was burned following a gas explosion.
It was just after 11 P.M. Wednesday when the man was cooking in his apartment on West Mayfield Boulevard.
He says he lit a cigarette just before the explosion blew out a wall.
The man was brought to a hospital to be treated for some burns and nobody else was hurt.
Firefighters say the explosion was caused by a gas leak and did about $40,000 in damages.