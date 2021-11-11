      Weather Alert

San Antonio man burned in kitchen explosion

Don Morgan
Nov 11, 2021 @ 7:06am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio firefighters were called to a Southwest side apartment building Wednesday night where a man was burned following a gas explosion.

It was just after 11 P.M. Wednesday when the man was cooking in his apartment on West Mayfield Boulevard.

He says he lit a cigarette just before the explosion blew out a wall.

The man was brought to a hospital to be treated for some burns and nobody else was hurt.

Firefighters say the explosion was caused by a gas leak and did about $40,000 in damages.

 

