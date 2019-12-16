      Weather Alert

San Antonio man busted with $145k in marijuana, other drugs

Dennis Foley
Dec 16, 2019 @ 4:32pm
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40-year-old San Antonio man was arrested last Wednesday after a search of his home yielded a large quantity of drugs on the city’s southeast side.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 200 block of Kashmuir Place — which is between Clark Avenue and Goliad Road — and found 8.5 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, cocaine, THC oil, an assault rifle, packaging materials, a ledger and $4,262 in cash.

Roy Hinojosa (Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

The marijuana alone is believed to have been worth just under $145,000.

The sheriff’s office arrested 40-year-old Roy Hinojosa on drug possession charges.

