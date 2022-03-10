      Weather Alert

San Antonio man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old girl

Katy Barber
Mar 10, 2022 @ 5:03pm
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was charged in the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl.

Federal prosecutors charged 32-year-old Joshua Christopher Ramirez on Thursday.

Officials said the toddler was shot in the head on February 18 using a handgun owned by Ramirez, the boyfriend of the child’s mother. Investigators were told the toddler had shot herself in the head.

The gun, a .40 caliber Model 35 Glock handgun, was discovered inside a dufflebag in Ramirez’s home, officials said. Ramirez has a previous felony conviction and cannot legally possess a firearm.

Ramirez was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

TAGS
San Antonio
Popular Posts
Kroger enters San Antonio grocery market with delivery service
Big Red soon to be on tap at San Antonio McDonald's
Fiesta 2022 on schedule to start March 31
Fatal crash on San Antonio's Southwest Side shuts down highway
Misconduct investigation prompts two Live Oak police officers to resign
Connect With Us Listen To Us On