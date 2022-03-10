San Antonio man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was charged in the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl.
Federal prosecutors charged 32-year-old Joshua Christopher Ramirez on Thursday.
Officials said the toddler was shot in the head on February 18 using a handgun owned by Ramirez, the boyfriend of the child’s mother. Investigators were told the toddler had shot herself in the head.
The gun, a .40 caliber Model 35 Glock handgun, was discovered inside a dufflebag in Ramirez’s home, officials said. Ramirez has a previous felony conviction and cannot legally possess a firearm.
Ramirez was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.