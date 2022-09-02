San Antonio man charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl for sex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl for sex across the state of Texas is in custody.

Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, of San Antonio is charged with trafficking a person under 18, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Police in Dallas recovered the 16-year-old victim, and then they notified San Antonio police about the investigation.

The girl told investigators she met Hughes in June 2021 in the parking lot of a San Antonio hotel. She said she started working for him and began having sex with different men in several Texas cities. Police say the girl was given 30% of her earnings while Hughes kept the rest.

Investigators also say Hughes posted nude photos of the girl and posted them online.

Police say evidence showed Hughes and the girl had stayed in several hotels. Investigators say they found additional evidence surrounding Hughes’ Facebook account and cell phone.

Hughes was arrested Thursday and he is being held in the Bexar County jail on $200,000 bond.