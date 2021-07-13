San Antonio man dies after he was attacked by a swarm of bees

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of a 73 year old man who was attacked by a swarm of bees.
He was mowing his lawn on State Highway 16 Monday morning when the bees attacked.
A neighbor found the man covered in the insects. She called 9-1-1 and tried to help.
First responders had to wear protective gear as they attempted life saving measures on the man before transporting him to Southwest General.
He died at the hospital from the multiple bee stings.
The neighbor was not hurt when she tried to help the man.