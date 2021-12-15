San Antonio man embezzled more than $1 million as city employee in Johnson City

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man pleaded guilty today of embezzling more than $1 million as an employee of Johnson City, Texas.
36-year-old Michael Holland reportedly began stealing funds from city accounts from 2015 to September 2020 to the tune of $1,175,866.96.
Court documents show that Holland served Johnson City as City Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer and concealed the embezzlement by falsifying city financial records and other documents.
Johnson City is about 65 miles north of San Antonio.
Holland is charged with one count of theft from a state or local government that receives federal program funds and faces up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is not set.