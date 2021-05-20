San Antonio man faces federal indictment over Fentanyl-laced pills
James C Hooper/Getty Images
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 27-year-old San Antonio man faces life in prison after he sold someone Fentanyl-laced pills that resulted in their death.
The incident took place October 28, 2020. Investigators report that Hall possessed the drugs with intent to sell on Oct. 26 and November 19 in separate incidents.
Patrick James Hall was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on four counts with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death; one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death; and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Hall faces up to life in federal prison for the conspiracy charges and the subsequent distribution leading to death. He also faces an addition 20 years in prison for each of the two other charges.