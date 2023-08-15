San Antonio man gets 30 years in prison after man found shot in head seven times

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man could spend the next 30 years in prison for his involvement in a fatal shooting in Medina County.

Police say Elijai Alton Chandler, 24, was shot and killed in Castroville on February 6, 2022. A forensic pathologist would later conclude he had been shot in the head as many as seven times.

Before the shooting, the Medina County District Attorney’s Office says Chandler was with Jeremiah Jordan Brown, who was found guilty of murder on Friday. Police think the two were involved in a shooting at a convenience store that left one man hurt.

Investigators say Brown and Chandler left the scene and headed to Castroville to get rid of the gun, but a hiker later found Chandler’s body near Highway 90.

Brown’s defense attorney tried to claim self-defense after a Texas Rangers investigation identified him as the suspect.

Brown was sentenced on Monday.

KSAT-12 reports Brown also got an added 10-year prison sentence for tampering with evidence. He got an extra two years added on for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Brown will half to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.