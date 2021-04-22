San Antonio man gets 4 years in prison for soliciting girl on Snapchat
Photo: Bexar County District Attorney's Office
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is going to prison for soliciting a child he met on Snapchat.
The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Andrew Cummings was found guilty on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years old Monday. The judge sentenced Cummings to four years in prison.
Prosecutors say Cummings met the victim on Snapchat in 2019 and since then had asked the child to send nude photos and videos of herself to him. Cummings had also sent nude photos of himself to the child. During this ongoing exchange, Cummings had also discussed meeting this child in person.
“If not for this child’s father and grandmother discovering sexually explicit messages, this child could have met this defendant in person and been a victim of much more serious offenses. Their discovery and intervention protected this child from further harm,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.
After his four years in prison, Cummings will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.