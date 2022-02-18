San Antonio man gets 40 years for child porn production

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is headed to prison for 40 years over child pornography.
Officials said 24-year-old Francisco Govea Tristan was sentenced on Friday.
Tristan reportedly began chatting with an out-of-state minor in 2018 and admitted to law enforcement he coerced the minor into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos in addition to having other child pornography on his cell phone.
He pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on July 20. He has been in custody since his arrest on July 19, 2019.
“Those who harm children in this way may hide behind a computer or smartphone and use the internet to commit these crimes, but that does not mean that they are anonymous and can use those tools to produce child sexual abuse material,” said FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs. “Anytime a person uses the internet to entice a minor to produce child pornography, the FBI will use all its resources to identify and prosecute those offenders.”