San Antonio man gets 40 years for sexually assaulting child

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation in two states is leading to the conviction of a San Antonio man who will spend 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Investigators in North Carolina and Texas say 23-year-old Brandon Garza was using the KIK messenger to share images and videos of child sexual abuse. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Garza had the materials on his Google account traced back to him.

“As awful as it is for anyone to share these images, this defendant went a step further by documenting his abuse of a child and then sharing it with others. This case should serve as a reminder to anyone who uses these sites to immediately report anything that does not look or seem right. Tips to the apps or law enforcement help us to stop these offenders from continuing to cause harm to children,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Garza was arrested in May 2021.

Assistant District Attorney Jordan Brown of the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division prosecuted this case in the 227th District Court.

The Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit investigated the crimes.