San Antonio man gets life in prison after 2021 West Side murder

Close up view of brown gavel over sound block on gray planks against textured wooden background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man will have to wait 30 years before he is eligible for parole after a Bexar County jury handed down a sentence of life in prison.

Leopoldo Mora was accused of shooting Kenneth Salazar outside a motel in June 2021. Prosecutors say Salazar had been helping a stranger fix a vehicle at the time he was killed.

It took the jury about one hour on Wednesday to find Mora guilty.

The sentence of life in prison was read by 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza.