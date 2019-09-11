San Antonio man hit by two vehicles while crossing east side street
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 42 year old man is dead after getting hit by two vehicles while crossing an east side street.
Luis Valenzuela was walking his bike across South WW White just after 9 P.M Tuesday. He was hit by a driver going northbound. The impact knocked Valenzuela into the southbound lane and he was struck by another vehicle.
He died shortly after arriving at BAMC.
The drivers of both vehicles stayed on the scene and have cooperated with investigating officers. No charges have been filed.