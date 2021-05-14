San Antonio man in custody after admitting to killing his father
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have a man in custody who claims to have killed his father.
Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Lyric Avenue Thursday night.
The man originally claimed that his father had committed suicide but then changed his story and admitted that he had shot him.
Police found the 63 year old man in the living room, dead from a gunshot wound.
It’s still very early in the investigation and there has been no word on what charges will be filed against the man.