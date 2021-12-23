San Antonio man indicted in crash that killed unborn baby, injured others

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was indicted on multiple charges related to a May crash that injured two people and led to the death of an unborn baby.
According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Constantino Tristian-Coronado was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On May 28, Tristian-Coronado reportedly caused a car accident that injured a firefighter paramedic and April Marie Levine, who was seven months pregnant.
According to KENS5, Tristian-Coronado hit a truck and then slammed his pickup truck into Levine’s vehicle in an attempt to flee the scene of the accident. The accident forced Levine’s vehicle to crash into an ambulance.
Tristian-Coronado was reportedly eventually arrested after he crashed through a fence and came to a stop in a backyard.
According to officials, Levine’s unborn son Austin Rodriguez was killed in the crash.
A trial date has not been set. The Criminal Trial Division in the 399th District Court will prosecute this case.