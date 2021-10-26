San Antonio man faces prison time for killing pet hamster

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 34-year-old man faces more than two decades in prison after police said he killed a child’s pet in a domestic disturbance in May.
Officials said Roosevelt James Johnson was arrested last week on several felony warrants, including a case where Johnson reportedly squeezed a child’s hamster to death during a domestic violence disturbance in May.
Johnson is facing up to 25 years in prison due to past convictions and other outstanding felony warrants aside from the animal cruelty charge, according to Animal Care Services.
Johnson’s investigation was a joint effort by the San Antonio Police Department’s North Patrol Property Crimes Unit and Animal Care Services.