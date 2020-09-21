San Antonio man on oxygen accidentally sparks fire with cigarette
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Investigators believe a man using an oxygen tank sparked a fire when he lit a cigarette early Monday at his apartment in San Antonio’s Northeast Side.
Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department told KTSA News. the man got out on his own before firefighters arrived at the apartment on Andrews Street around 3 this morning.
“There was a resident who made his way out of the apartment and seemed to have trouble breathing,” said Woodward.
The man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries and it didn’t take long to extinguish the small, smoky fire. It did not spread to adjacent apartments.
Damage is estimated at s$20,000.