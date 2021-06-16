San Antonio man pleads guilty to multi-million government contract fraud scheme

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former civilian employee at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio pled guilty Tuesday to accepting millions of dollars in bribes connected to a government fraud scheme.
55-year-old Keith Alan Seguin pled guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and tax fraud and false statements.
Officials report that Seguin conspired with the owner of the software engineering company QuantaDyn Corporation David Joseph Bolduc Jr, age 60 of Herndon, Virginia, and Rubens Wilson Fiuza Lima, age 72 of Atlanta, Georgia. Reports state the three men conspired to secure government contracts and Seguin used his position to steer contracts and subcontracts to QuantaDyn for aircraft and close-air-support training simulators.
Officials said Seguin also leaked confidential competitor proposals to a prime contractor who would then subcontract the work to QuantaDyn and also leaked confidential government budget information to prime contractors and to QuantaDyn, enabling them to maximize profits at government expense. Seguin reportedly admitted to accepting more than $2.3 million in bribes from Bolduc and QuantaDyn from 2007 to 2018.
Seguin faces up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and up to three years in prison for tax fraud and false statements.
A sentencing hearing for Seguin is scheduled for December 7.