San Antonio man sentenced 25 years for dog beating caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of kicking and punching his dog on his front porch will spend 25 years in prison.
Animal Care Services says 56-year-old Frank Fonseca was caught on video beating his young Rottweiler by a witness in February 2019.
Video footage also shows Fonseca hitting the dog with a piece of wood and then choking it.
Fonseca is getting one of the longest sentences for animal cruelty ever recorded in Texas, and ACS says prior felony convictions paved the way for a heavier sentence.
The dog, named Buddy, has since recovered and is now living with another family.
Residents should call 311 if they witness animal cruelty. While callers can remain anonymous, those reporting potential violations are urged to provide as much detail as possible to aid in any resultant investigation.