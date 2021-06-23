San Antonio man sentenced after uploading child porn to social media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was sentenced to federal jail time after he was accused of sharing child pornography with other people through social media.
29-year-old Jason Chavez was pled guilty today to the charge of promotion of child pornography and was sentenced to five years in prison. Promotion of child pornography is a third-degree felony.
Officials said he initially claimed that his devices had been hacked, but investigators were able to prove Chavez was distributing child pornography to at least two other people through Facebook Messenger. The other individuals are being investigated, officials noted.
“While most of us use social media to catch up with our family and friends by sharing our lawful activities, predators like this use it to trade images and videos of children being abused. As this defendant and the people he was illegally interacting with have learned, when social media is exploited for wrongdoing it will not go without detection. I am proud of the work our office continues to do to protect children from people like this,” said District Attorney Joe Gonzales.
Bexar County District Attorney officials said Chavez will have to register as a sex offender for life.