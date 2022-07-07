      Weather Alert

San Antonio man sentenced for distributing child pornography

Don Morgan
Jul 7, 2022 @ 4:54am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40 year old San Antonio man will spend more than 12 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

Federal Agents searched the home of Daniel Torres in March of 2018. They found cellphones with hundreds of videos and thousands of pictures showing children being sexually abused.

Investigators also found out that Torres was sharing the graphic images and videos on social media.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of child pornography in February it 2020 and was sentenced Wednesday.

