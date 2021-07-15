      Weather Alert

San Antonio man sentenced for driving while intoxicated at Ft. Sam Houston

Katy Barber
Jul 15, 2021 @ 10:24am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man with a history of substance-related charges was sentenced after being charged with driving while intoxicated at Ft. Sam Houston.

52-year-old Tremont Duval Williams was reportedly pulled over on August 2, 2018, after a Senior Airman patrol officer saw him attempt to enter the military installation. The officer witnessed Williams struggle to maintain his lane and cross the painted lane divider.

Williams was reportedly slumped over in the driver’s seat, slurring his speech and did not know where he was when the officer pulled him over. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Officials said that at the time of his arrest, Williams had six previous DWI convictions and a pending DWI charge in Bexar County in addition to multiple convictions for possession of cocaine and two assault family violence convictions.

He pled guilty to the DWI charge on February 4, 2020, and was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison.

 

