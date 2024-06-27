San Antonio man sentenced to 11 years in prison after mailing fentanyl-laced pills, causing death in El Paso

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man now has a prison sentence of 132 months for sending fentanyl-laced pills through the mail, leading to the death of an El Paso woman.

According to court documents, Brennan Dane Short, 49, sold counterfeit M-30 pills to the victim on March 21, 2023 and then sent the drugs in a package sent from a United States Postal Service location. On March 27, 2023, the woman was found dead at a hotel.

The El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office found that the victim died of acute methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl toxicity, though she “would not have died but for the fentanyl.”

Short was arrested on Aug. 15, 2023. He pled guilty April 4 to one count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.