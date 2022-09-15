San Antonio man sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of child porn

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The U.S. Department of Justice is announcing a 15-year prison sentence for a San Antonio man found guilty of distributing child porn.

According to court documents, a federal search warrant was carried out at the home of 64-year-old Juan Rafael Benavidez. Federal investigators say 37,657 images and four videos of child-oriented sexual abuse was found on his phone.

On January 13, 2022, Benavidez pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography.

“Predators do not care about the damage they do to the innocent victims of these reprehensible crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Holding these offenders accountable for the harm they cause and protecting our communities is a top priority for our office. I am proud of the work we do, and the work of our law enforcement partners to combat these crimes.”

The FBI was in charge of the investigation and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Thompson.

To learn more about the initiative Project Safe Childhood, click here.