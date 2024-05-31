San Antonio man sentenced to 16 years in prison for robbing pawn shop, selling stolen firearms

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was sentenced in federal court to 192 months in prison for the armed robbery of a Federal Firearms Licensed pawn shop, as well as conspiring to traffic firearms stolen during the robbery.

Court documents show Antonio Hinojosa Jr., 21, conspired with others on social media to rob a San Antonio pawn shop.

On May 18, 2023, the group robbed the pawn shop at gunpoint while wearing gloves, masks, and dark clothing. Investigators say they got away with 14 firearms and more than $8,600 in jewelry. As the dust began to settle, prosecutors say Hinojosa posted photos of the stolen firearms on social media to advertise and sell them to his contacts.

Hinojosa was arrested June 26, 2023. He pleaded guilty March 7 to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms.

Co-defendant, Joshua Michael Govea, whose role in the robbery was to detain the store workers at gunpoint, pleaded guilty to the robbery and brandishing charges. Govea was sentenced to 117 months last week.

Two additional co-defendants, Cesar Alan Garcia and Sebastian Louis Xavier Suarez, are pending trial and remain in custody.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the San Antonio Police Department investigated the case.