San Antonio Man Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison for Producing Child Pornography

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man found guilty of producing child pornography has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in jail.
35 year old Jeremy Shawn Lopezio pleaded guilty in January to accusations that he took part in a livestream showing the sexual abuse of a child in 2019.
At the other end of the live stream, an undercover FBI agent.
The FBI was able to locate and rescue the child and arrest Lopezio.
He entered a guilty plea to one count of production of child pornography in January. Along with a 28 year prison sentence, Lopezio must pay $50,000 to the victim. When he’s released from prison he will serve 25 years of supervised release.
Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. says:
“Today’s sentencing is a reminder of the need for continued and aggressive pursuit of all those that would rob children of their innocence and harm them in such a despicable manner. The FBI and our law enforcement partners in our Child Exploitation Task Forces are committed to protecting children from these horrible predators and will do everything we can to bring these perpetrators to justice.”
The FBI, the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.