San Antonio man sentenced to 99 years for sexually abusing a 5-year-old at a local hotel

By Don Morgan
March 29, 2023 7:07AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man who sexually abused a child he was supposed to take to a birthday party has been sentenced to 99 years in prison.

47 year old Steve Gomez has been sentenced for two counts of first degree Super Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Gomez was given permission to take the 5 year old child to a children’s birthday party in December of 2019. Instead, he went to a local motel, where he abused the child.

When the child told their mother what happened, she brought the child to an emergency room. A DNA sample confirmed the abuse and Gomez was placed under arrest.

Gomez has a history of family violence and drug possession, making him a habitual offender.

More time could be added to his sentence as he still faces pending charges of assault on family 2nd and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He will not be eligible for parole.

