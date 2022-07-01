San Antonio man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for child porn

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was sentenced Thursday to more than 19 years in prison for possessing a large quantity of child pornography.
Federal prosecutors say 59-year-old Louis Soucie had 48 videos and 580 images of prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit content on his digital devices found during a search in September 2020.
Soucie pleaded guilty this past March to a count of receipt of child pornography.
“At sentencing, Soucie never mentioned remorse for his actions, commenting instead on the new start he would get in prison,” said Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Callahan. “Judge Pulliam rightfully reminded everyone that Soucie’s victims don’t get a chance for a new start. It is my hope that his sentence will bring some semblance of justice to his victims.”