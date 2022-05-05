      Weather Alert

San Antonio man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a child

Katy Barber
May 5, 2022 @ 12:19pm
Image courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office / Efren Moreno

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for sexually abusing a child for six months at her home.

Officials said 33-year-old Efren Moreno sexually abused a girl under the age of 14 from March 1, 2020, to July 4, 2020. The District Attorney’s office said Moreno was staying in her home as a guest for the duration of the abuse.

“People who prey on our children have no place in our community. Most child sex offenders are not strangers. They are someone the family knows. This young girl’s family invited this defendant to stay in their home, never expecting he would do these terrible things to this child. While this defendant is serving his time, I hope this family is able to heal from this,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

He was initially charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child by contact. After deliberating for eight hours, the jury found him not guilty on the continuous sexual abuse charge. He was found guilty on the charge of indecency with a child by contact and sentenced Monday to 55 years in prison.

Officials said Moreno must serve at least half that sentence before he will be eligible for parole and he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

 

