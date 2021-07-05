San Antonio man shoots at local TV news crew covering possible west side arson

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A local television news crew was shot at early Monday morning while covering a suspicious house fire on San Antonio’s west side.
KSAT-TV’s Dillon Collier said he and his photographer was at the house in the 200 block of Noria to talk to family members when another man, described to be in his 20s, was digging through some of the rubble with a stick. Family members said the man had guns and was going to kill the television crew.
Collier said the man had two large handguns, went down the front steps of the destroyed house, and fired a couple of times at the television crew. The reporter said he and his photographer ran off in separate directions on Noria. The man’s family members, who were in an SUV, also tried getting away. The man fired several more times, including striking the SUV, then got on a bicycle, went one block to the west, ditched that, and ran into a house where is still is barricaded inside.
No injuries were reported.