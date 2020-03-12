      Weather Alert

San Antonio man shoots his wife as she drives to work

Don Morgan
Mar 12, 2020 @ 11:28am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a man who shot his wife multiple times Thursday morning.

The 41 year old woman was driving in the 3500 block of General McMullen when her husband, 52 year old Javier De Hoyos pulled up beside her and opened fire.

The woman was struck three times and was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

A VIA bus was also hit but no one else was hurt.

Police are still searching for De Hoyos who is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The woman had recently filed a protective order against DeHoyos

