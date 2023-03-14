San Antonio man shot and robbed outside of his Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was getting ready to leave for work ended up going to the hospital instead after he was shot and robbed in front of his Northeast side home.

KSAT-12 reports that it was around 4 A.M. when the man was leaving his home in the 12700 block of Sandtrap Lane. He was approached by two men who robbed him of his wallet and car keys before shooting him and running away.

The victim was brought to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The men who robbed him, didn’t steal the man’s car, even though they had his keys. Police are still looking for the thieves and did not provide a description of them.