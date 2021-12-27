      Weather Alert

San Antonio man shot as two men steal Christmas gifts

Don Morgan
Dec 27, 2021 @ 6:10am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who tried to stop a pair of crooks from ruining his Christmas is recovering from a gunshot wound.

It happened on Stone Oak Parkway at around 3 A.M. Sunday.

The victim had just arrived home from a Christmas party and was bringing some items from his car to his home.

He had gone back outside to get the rest of his gifts and found two men taking them from the trunk of his car.

When he confronted the pair, one of them pulled a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

He was brought to University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

TAGS
North Side San Antonio shooting Stone Oak Parkway
Popular Posts
Bexar County deputy arrested after hitting teenager in custody
Amazon truck crashes on IH-35 on San Antonio's Northeast side, motorists can expect delays
San Antonio Police investigating fatal crash
Illegal immigrant killed in Medina County when human smuggler drives through barbed wire fence
SAPD, FBI searching after 3-year-old disappeared from Northwest Side playground
Connect With Us Listen To Us On