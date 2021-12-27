San Antonio man shot as two men steal Christmas gifts

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who tried to stop a pair of crooks from ruining his Christmas is recovering from a gunshot wound.
It happened on Stone Oak Parkway at around 3 A.M. Sunday.
The victim had just arrived home from a Christmas party and was bringing some items from his car to his home.
He had gone back outside to get the rest of his gifts and found two men taking them from the trunk of his car.
When he confronted the pair, one of them pulled a gun and shot the victim in the leg.
He was brought to University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.