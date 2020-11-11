      Weather Alert

San Antonio man shot during argument over a parking spot

Don Morgan
Nov 11, 2020 @ 4:41am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 30’s is recovering from a gunshot wound he received during an argument over a parking spot.

It was around 7 P.M. when officers were called to the 2400 block of Oakhill.

That’s where an argument started when a man showed up at his apartment and saw someone was parked in his spot.

The disagreement escalated when the resident was shot in the knee.

The shooter, said to be a Latino man in a black car, took off and police are still looking for him.

The victim was brought to University Hospital. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

