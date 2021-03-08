      Weather Alert

San Antonio man shot during child custody dispute

Don Morgan
Mar 8, 2021 @ 7:55am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting followed by a high speed chase during a child custody dispute that started at a home on the South Side.

At around 10:30 P.M. Sunday, police were called to a home on Gillette Boulevard where a 43 year old man had been shot several times.

A man and a woman had been arguing over the custody of their 7 month old baby and when the man, a friend of the child’s mother tried to intervene, he was shot 5 times.

After the shooting, the baby’s father grabbed the child and took off. The shooter, who is a friend of the father, jumped in a vehicle and tried to get away but while police were chasing him, he crashed his truck into a vacant home.

He and the man he shot were both in critical condition when they were rushed to a hospital.

Police found the baby at the home of a relative and took the father into custody.

 

