San Antonio man shot during child custody dispute
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting followed by a high speed chase during a child custody dispute that started at a home on the South Side.
At around 10:30 P.M. Sunday, police were called to a home on Gillette Boulevard where a 43 year old man had been shot several times.
A man and a woman had been arguing over the custody of their 7 month old baby and when the man, a friend of the child’s mother tried to intervene, he was shot 5 times.
After the shooting, the baby’s father grabbed the child and took off. The shooter, who is a friend of the father, jumped in a vehicle and tried to get away but while police were chasing him, he crashed his truck into a vacant home.
He and the man he shot were both in critical condition when they were rushed to a hospital.
Police found the baby at the home of a relative and took the father into custody.