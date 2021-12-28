      Weather Alert

San Antonio man shot during drug deal at Northwest side apartment

Don Morgan
Dec 28, 2021 @ 6:51am
MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A drug deal has gone bad at a Northwest side apartment complex and now one man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 4000 Horizon Hill Apartments at around 11 P.M. Monday.

A man in his 20’s was buying drugs but something caused to deal to go bad and the victim was shot in the upper torso by the dealer.

The victim was brought to University Hospital in critical condition and didn’t provide any information about the shooter.

A stray bullet did go through the window of one of the nearby apartments but nobody inside was hurt.

TAGS
4000 Horizon Hill Apartments Northwest Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
Bexar County deputy arrested after hitting teenager in custody
Amazon truck crashes on IH-35 on San Antonio's Northeast side, motorists can expect delays
San Antonio Police investigating fatal crash
Illegal immigrant killed in Medina County when human smuggler drives through barbed wire fence
Missing man and his three children found in a field in Medina County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On