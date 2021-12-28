San Antonio man shot during drug deal at Northwest side apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A drug deal has gone bad at a Northwest side apartment complex and now one man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound.
San Antonio Police say they were called to the 4000 Horizon Hill Apartments at around 11 P.M. Monday.
A man in his 20’s was buying drugs but something caused to deal to go bad and the victim was shot in the upper torso by the dealer.
The victim was brought to University Hospital in critical condition and didn’t provide any information about the shooter.
A stray bullet did go through the window of one of the nearby apartments but nobody inside was hurt.